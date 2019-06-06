Central Missouri’s season ends in 1-0 loss to Colorado Mesa at DII World Series

Central Missouri baseball’s season has come to an end.





The Mules dropped a 1-0 decision to Colorado Mesa on Thursday evening in the Division II College World series semifinals, their second loss of the double-elimination tournament, ending their 2019 campaign.





Central Missouri edged Colorado Mesa earlier Thursday morning, 7-5, forcing the evening game in Cary, North Carolina.





For the Mules, though, it was difficult to conjure up any offense against Mavericks starter Will Dixon, who hurled a complete-game shutout. His final line: 9 innings, seven hits, zero runs, two walks and four strikeouts.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Still, the Mules (46-16) had their chances.





In the eighth, designated hitter Micah Evans drew a one-out walk and moved to second on Mason Janvrin’s single down the left-field line. The bad news for Central Missouri: both its next two hitters, shortstop Alex Madera and right fielder Erik Webb, each followed with outs, ending the inning.

Opportunity missed.

On the other side, Colorado Mesa (53-11) got on the board in the seventh.

It started with catcher Spencer Bramwell, who led off the inning with a single to right. He advanced to second on a wild pitch from Central Missouri starter Ben Kelsch, and when left fielder Johnny Carr singled on a bunt, the Mavericks had two on with none out.

One batter later, Colorado Mesa scored on designated hitter Trevin Reynolds’ sacrifice fly. Kelsch retired the next three Mavericks in order, but the damage was done.

It proved too much for Central Missouri’s bats to overcome, even in the ninth, when Dixon maneuvered around a leadoff single and sat down the next three Mules in short order.

The Mules got two hits out of left fielder Josh Schumacher, who went 2-for-4, but nobody else in Central Missouri’s lineup produced more than one base knock.

Central Missouri kicked off the tournament with a 9-4 win over Ashland before falling, 6-5, to Colorado Mesa on Monday night. The Mules rebounded with a win over Ashland, advanced and exacted revenge on Colorado Mesa on Thursday morning, but they couldn’t finish the job in the evening.

It ended the Mules’ season.