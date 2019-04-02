Shane Battier, Larry Johnson, Calbert Cheaney, Lute Olson to join college hoops hall

Shane Battier on toughness and the bond shared by Duke players Former Duke basketball and NBA star Shane Battier talks about the toughness of his team at Duke and the bond shared by all Duke basketball players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Duke basketball and NBA star Shane Battier talks about the toughness of his team at Duke and the bond shared by all Duke basketball players.

Players and coaches who left an imprint on the NCAA Tournament are members of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame class for 2019.

The players who will be enshrined on Nov. 24 in Kansas City: Larry Johnson of UNLV, Duke’s Shane Battier, Indiana’s Calbert Cheaney, Purdue’s Terry Dischinger, Ernie DiGregorio of Providence and Stanford’s Todd Lichti.

The coaches: Lute Olson, who won an NCAA title at Arizona, Rick Majerus, who took Utah to the title game, and Valparaiso’s Homer Drew.

Johnson was a force on UNLV’s 1990 NCAA championship team. He was a consensus two-time All-American who averaged 21.6 points and 11.2 rebounds in his two seasons with the Runnin’ Rebels.

Battier reached the 1999 championship game with Duke, then helped the Blue Devils capture the title in 2001, when he was voted national player of the year.

Cheaney remains the career scoring leader in the Big Ten with 2,613 points for the Hoosiers in a career that ended in 1993, when he swept national player of the year honors.

Dischinger was a scoring and rebounding machine for the Boilermakers, averaging 28.3 points and 13.7 rebounds in a career that ended in 1962. He was a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal.

DiGregorio was a point guard magician who led the Friars to the 1973 Final Four. He averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists

Lichti’s 2,336 career points are the second most in Stanford history. He’s one of two players to be chosen All-Pac-10 four times, and in 1989 led the Cardinal to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1942.

Olson won 781 games as a head coach at Long Beach State, Iowa and Arizona. He took the Hawkeyes to the Final Four in 1980 and went to four Final Fours with the Wildcats. He took Arizona to the NCAA Tournament in each of his final 23 years in Tucson.

Marjerus, who died in 2012, won 517 games at Marquette, Ball State, Utah and Saint Louis. He had one losing season in 25 years as a head coach and made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances as head coach.

Drew finished with a career record of 649-428 at Bethel (Ind.), Indiana-South Bend and Valparaiso. He spent 22 seasons at Valparaiso and went to seven NCAA Tournaments. His 1998 team reached the Sweet 16.