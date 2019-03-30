College Sports

Nebraska reportedly has hired Iowa State legend Fred Hoiberg as new coach

By Pete Grathoff

March 30, 2019

The Mayor will be taking up residence in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska has picked former Iowa State player and coach Fred Hoiberg to be the next Cornhuskers men’s basketball coach, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Hoiberg, who graduated from Ames (Iowa) High School, played for the Cyclones from 1991-95. He was so popular that he was nicknamed The Mayor.

After a stint in the NBA as player and executive, Hoiberg returned to coach Iowa State from 2010-15 and led the Cyclones to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and two straight Big 12 Tournament titles.

His ties to Nebraska run a bit deeper. Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and is the grandson of Jerry Bush, who coached the Cornhuskers from 1954-63. In 1958, Bush’s Nebraska team upset a Kansas team that featured Wilt Chamberlain and was ranked fourth in the nation at the time.

Hoiberg left Iowa State in 2015 to coach the Chicago Bulls, but he was fired in December after the team’s 5-19 start.

Still, Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono told the Chicago Tribune that he believes Hoiberg can thrive with the Cornhuskers, who fired coach Tim Miles on Tuesday.

“He has a track record of putting guys in the league (NBA), borderline guys who have made a roster and taken that next step,” Arcidiacono told the Tribune. You see that with Monte Morris, a big-time player for the Nuggets. I think (Hoiberg) has a good eye for talent.”

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

