College Sports

Northwest Bearcats men’s basketball is two wins away from undefeated national title

The Kansas City Star

March 27, 2019 05:22 PM

The 2019 MIAA men’s basketball champions, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.
The 2019 MIAA men’s basketball champions, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats. Northwest Missouri State Athletics
The 2019 MIAA men’s basketball champions, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats. Northwest Missouri State Athletics

The Northwest Missouri Bearcats’ undefeated season is rolling on to the NCAA Division II men’s semifinals.

Top-seeded Northwest improved to 36-0 with a 55-51 victory over No. 8 seed Mercyhurst on Wednesday in an Elite Eight game at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

The Bearcats will face No. 5 seed St. Anslem (26-5) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday on CBS Sports Network. The championship game is 2 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network. St. Anslem beat No. 4 seed Nova Southeastern 91-81.

Northwest took its biggest lead of the game, 43-32, on a layup by Trevor Hudgins, who scored a game-high 20 points.

But Mercyhurst (26-8) cut away at the 11-point lead over the final 10 minutes. After Zach Mcintire’s three-point play with 57 seconds left, Northwest only led by three at 49-46.

But Northwest made four free throws, including two by Hudgins, to seal the victory. Ryan Hawkins added 13 points, including 3 of 5 three-point shooting, for the Bearcats, who shot 6 of 19 from three. He also had a team-high seven rebounds.

Jason Massey led Mercyhurst with 17 points and six boards.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

college

  Comments  