Kansas City Kansas women advance to NJCAA basketball championship game

Kansas City Kansas Community College will be playing for a national championship in basketball.
The KCK women beat Cape Fear (N.C.) 83-75 on Friday night in the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament in Harrison, Ark.
KCK, the No. 3 seed, improved to 31-4 on the season and will play at 7:30 Saturday night for the national title against the winner of Friday’s late game between No. 13 seed Lackawanna (Pa.) and No. 9 seed Union County (N.J.).
KCK took control of things early. The Blue Devils had a 27-16 lead by the end of the first quarter and was able to hold off Cape Fear the rest of the way.
Lillie Moore had 22 points and 12 rebounds for KCK, which out-rebounded Cape Fear 51-32.
Johnson County Community College was playing in the semifinals of the men’s NJCAA Division II tournament late Friday in Danville, Ill.
The winner between No. 2 seed Johnson County and No. 14 seed Cecil (Md.) will play top seed Kirkwood (Mo.) in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game. Kirkwood beat fourth-seeded Erie (N.Y.) 84-70 in Friday’s other semifinal.
