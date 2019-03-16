Missouri Southern prevails in shootout over Washburn in opener of men’s NCAA Division II tourney

It was a Cam Martin kind of day in the first round of the men’s NCAA Division II tournament.
Martin made 9 of 10 three-pointers (16 of 21 field goals overall) and finished with 46 points for Missouri Southern in its 101-100 victory over No. 3 seed Washburn in the quarterfinals of the Central Regional in Maryville, Mo.
Missouri Southern will take on No. 7 seed Southeastern Oklahoma on Sunday in the regional semifinals.
Washburn was down 51-41 at the half but could not pull off the comeback victory. Javion Blake had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Ichabods.
Host and top seed Northwest Missouri State was facing Minnesota State Mankato later Saturday.
No. 6 seed Drury lost to third-seeded Findlay 71-66 on in Midwest Regional action. Allen Billinger scored 24 points for Drury.
