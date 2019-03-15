Central Missouri women win first-round NCAA Division II game

The Central Missouri women got things going in the right direction on Friday.
No. 3 seed Central Missouri broke things open in the third quarter on its way to a 76-64 victory over sixth-seeded Lindenwod in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Central Regional, in Hays, Kan.
Megan Skaggs scored a game-high 25 points for the Jennies, who will face No. 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma in the regional semifinals on Saturday.
Southwestern Oklahoma, menawhile, knocked off No. 7 seed Emporia State 71-65 in Hays. Tyra Jones had 17 points for Emporia State.
Fort Hays State, the host and top seed of the regional, was facing Pittsburg State later Friday evening.
Truman, a No. 6 seed in the Midwest Regional in Springfield, Mo., fell to third-seeded Grand Valley State. Top-seed and host Drury was squaring off against Kentucky Wesleyan on Friday evening.
