College Sports

Add Baker University to the growing list of KC-area schools offering eSports programs

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 08, 2019 05:38 PM

A screen grab from the popular video game “Fortnite.”
A screen grab from the popular video game “Fortnite.” AP
A screen grab from the popular video game “Fortnite.” AP

Baker University is adding to its athletic department offerings beginning in 2019-20 — eSports, or video game competition, the school announced on Friday.

Baker will join five other schools in the Heart of America Athletic Conference to offer eSports, a fast-growing area of interest for students, and increasingly for the schools they attend, or are considering attending.

“This new program will continue to move Baker forward and will welcome more students interested in computer science, data analytics and business, among several other disciplines into our university,” Baker athletic director Nate Houser said.

Tony Ebel has been named the Wildcats’ eSports coach. He’s worked at Baker since 2001 and was the school’s first full-time webmaster.

Baker will join the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) and compete in three different games to be announced at a later date. Games offered by the NACE include:

League of Legends

Overwatch

Counter Strike

Rainbow Six: Siege

Smite, Battleground of the Gods

Paladins, Champions of the Realm

Hearthstone

Rocket League

Fortnite

Super Smash Bros

FIFA

NBA 2K

Madden

Apex Legends

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989.

  Comments  