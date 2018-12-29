Clemson overwhelms Notre Dame, advances to college football’s national-title game

When Clemson’s Dabo Swinney entrusted a team with championship aspirations to freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in September, this is what the Tigers’ coach had in mind.
Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff title game. The Tigers (14-0) will play for the national championship on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.
“This is what we came here to do,” Swinney said. “This senior group just won their 54th game and they’re going back to their third national championship in four years.”
Clemson’s overpowering and experienced defensive line, led by ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, smothered Ian Book and the Fighting Irish (12-1), holding them to 248 yards.
“Our guys, they got it done in the trenches,” Swinney said.
On offense, freshmen led the way. Lawrence, making his 10th career start, was 27 for 39 and did not throw an interception against a Notre Dame defense that had been one of the best on the country. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross had six catches for 148 yards and two long touchdowns.
The Irish hung around for a quarter, with the team’s exchanging field goals. But early in the second quarter, Notre Dame All-America cornerback Julian Love went out with what coach Brian Kelly said after the game was a head injury and Lawrence started taking apart the Irish secondary.
Lawrence, chosen as Clemson’s quarterback of the future over Kelly Bryant, who transferred to Missouri, hooked up with Ross on a deep throw down the sideline for a 52-yard score early in the second quarter. The Irish looked as if they might be able to keep it close to halftime, but the offense couldn’t keep that ferocious Clemson front, even without suspended star tackle Dexter Lawrence, out of the backfield.
The Tigers still haven’t had an opponent stay within 20 points since a close call against Syracuse on Sept. 29. And Notre Dame is now 0-8 in BCS and New Year’s Six games since winning the Cotton Bowl in 1993.
Bryant, a senior, led the Tigers to the playoff last season and a semifinal loss to Alabama. He was pivotal in an early victory this season at Texas A&M. But when Trevor Lawrence took over, the ceiling on Clemson’s potential rose. Now it is being realized. And Bryant transferred to Mizzou.
In the final 2 minutes Saturday night, Lawrence connected with Ross on a 42-yard score and with Tee Higgins for a one-handed, 19-yard touchdown reception — again over Vaughn — with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Lawrence was 13 for 15 for 229 yards in the quarter.
With a powerful arm, quick release, poise in the pocket and signature flowing blond hair, Lawrence is positioned to become one of college football’s biggest stars. It will help to have receivers such as Ross, Higgins and Amari Rogers, all underclassmen. And a runner like sophomore Travis Etienne, who broke a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Lawrence is poised to remain the leader. In just his 11th start, he will try to become the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national championship since Oklahoma’s Jamelle Holieway in 1985.
Clemson will play the winner of Saturday night’s later semifinal — Alabama or Oklahoma — for the national championship. At press time, the Crimson Tide were well ahead of the Sooners and chants of OVER-RATED were echoing around the Orange Bowl.
As for the Irish, who came in as 12-point underdogs, they needed to play their best and catch a couple breaks Saturday. Neither happened.
They nearly had a takeaway deep in Clemson territory in the first quarter, but a loose ball was ruled barely out of bounds by replay review. And their offensive line, which had been up and down and shifting around much of the season, was no match for Clemson’s front.
