This son of a former Chiefs QB is NAIA hoops player of the week in Olathe

Dakota Quinn of MidAmerica Nazarene has been named the NAIA National Men’s Basketball Division I Player of the Week. It’s the second week in a row that an MNU player has been so honored.
The son of former Chiefs quarterback Jonathan Quinn, Dakota Quinn transferred to MNU in Olathe from Kentucky Wesleyan after starting his college career at Division I Samford.
The center/foward and Nashville native is averaging better than 12 points and 10 rebounds per game this season for the Pioneers (8-3, 4-3 Heart of America Athletic Conference).
Jonathan Quinn played for the Chiefs from 2002-03.
Last week, MNU’s Jonathan Green won national player of the week.
