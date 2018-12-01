Park and Columbia playing for NAIA volleyball championship

Two Missouri schools will square off for the NAIA women’s volleyball national title on Saturday night in Sioux City, Iowa.
Park University and Columbia College (both from the American Midwest Conference) were set to face each other in the 7 p.m. final (ESPN3).
Park beat Midland (Neb.) 26-28, 25-19, 25-15, 25-10, while Columbia knocked back Vitero (Wisc.) 25-22, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12 in Saturday’s semifinals.
Park’s only loss this season came against Columbia in the AMC tournament, but Park (35-1) also beat Columbia (42-4) earlier in the season.
Park won the NAIA crown in 2014, and Columbia won it in 2015.
NAIA soccer: It’s all Missouri for the NAIA men’s national soccer crown as well: Missouri Valley and Central Methodist were set for an 8 p.m. start to the final. The game is in Irvine, Calif.
NAIA football: Benedictine will get its chance at a national championship. The Ravens beat Kansas Wesleyan 43-21 in Salina, Kan., on Saturday. The Ravens (13-1) will take on Morningside (Iowa) in the final on Dec. 15 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Morningside (14-0) beat two-time defending champion St. Francis (Ind.) 34-28 in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday.
Gone bowling: Emporia State won the Corsicana Bowl in Corsicana, Texas. Braxton Marstall had five passing TDs for the Hornets in the 30-22 win over Arkansas Monticello. ... Missouri Western held on against Southern Arkansas 30-25 in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark. ... Missouri S & T cruised past Minnesota State Moorhead 51-16 in the annual Mineral Water Bowl in Excelsior Springs.
