NCAA seeks new D2 football title game host because Sporting KC will renovate field

The NCAA Division II football championship game will not be played at Children’s Mercy Park in December as scheduled. Field renovations at the home of Sporting Kansas City, scheduled immediately after the season, have forced the change in plans.
The NCAA has reopened bids for this year’s game, set for Dec. 15. At a later date, it will accept bids for the 2019-21 championship games, which previously were awarded to Children’s Mercy Park.
The Division II championship game has been played in Kansas City, Kan., since 2014.
“Our community is disappointed because we look forward to this championship every year,” Kansas City Sports Commission president Kathy Nelson said. “We understand the Sporting KC situation when it comes to the field, and that’s extremely important, but the timing is unfortunate.”
The MIAA has been the host for the games in Kansas City, and the conference and region likely will bid to keep the championship in the region, looking at Missouri Western or Arrowhead Stadium as possibilities.
