NCAA approves basketball rules changes: agents allowed, undrafted players can return

Changes in the amateur model promised by the Condoleeza Rice-led commission in the wake of the FBI investigation into shoe companies and college basketball are on the way.

Wednesday, the NCAA announced basketball players will have more freedom and flexibility about their status, including allowing undrafted players to return to school.

They’ll also be allowed to be represented by agents, in college and, for some, as high school prospects.

Among the changes:

Athletes will be allowed more college-paid visits, which can begin as soon as Aug. 1 the summer before their junior year.

Pending a decision by the NBA and its players’ union, high school players can be represented by an agent beginning July 1 before their senior year, if the player has been identified as an elite senior prospect by USA Basketball.

College players can be represented by an agent beginning after any basketball season if they request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

Agents can pay for meals and transportation for players and their families if the expenses are related to the agent selection process.

Regarding the NBA Draft, college players who have requested an Undergraduate Advisory Committee evaluation, go through the draft but are not taken can return to school as long as they notify the school’s athletic director of their intent by 5 p.m. the Monday after the draft.

Division I schools will be required to pay tuition, fees and books for basketball players who leave school and return to the same school to complete their degree. The NCAA is establishing a fund to assist schools in this endeavor.

Most of the changes take effect beginning this school year.

The Rice Commission announced its recommendations in April, laying out a future of the sport that looked to eliminate the type of malfeasance that attracted a federal investigation.

The group addressed the NCAA, AAU basketball, the NBA and its players’ union, for contributing to “a crisis in college basketball (that) is foremost a problem of failed accountability and lax responsibility.”

Rice said the vast majority of schools play by the rules but a “win at all cost” approach by others who have been inadequately punished must be changed.

No schools were mentioned, but two FBI reports, one in September and another in April, have identified recruiting practices that violate NCAA rules involving prospects who wound up at several schools, including Kansas.