SportsBeat KC: Hear what USWNT’s Vlatko Andonovksi has to say about NWSL sex scandals

KC NWSL will play its home games at Children's Mercy Park in 2022.

The world’s best women’s soccer league is enduring a crisis.

In a recent investigative report by The Athletic, players alleged that another former longtime coach, Paul Riley of the North Carolina Courage, used his power and influence to sexually harass players, and in one instance coerced a player into having sex with him. Riley was fired after the report was published.

The NWSL shut down all games last weekend and the league’s commissioner resigned. U.S. Women’s National Team coach Vlatko Andonovksi spoke about the scandal at Children’s Mercy Park on Tuesday and said he’s concerned about the future of the league. You’ll hear from him on this episode of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC, along with soccer writer Shaun Goodwin.

We discuss plenty of other soccer topics as well, including the contract extension for Sporting KC captain Johnny Russell, the announcement that KC NWSL will play its home games at Children’s Mercy Park next year, and more.

