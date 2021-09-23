SportsBeat KC: K-State, Mizzou, KU hit the road looking to make statements on Saturday

Kansas State hopes to continue its hot 2021 start this weekend at Oklahoma State. Associated Press file photo

Major college football teams from around the area hit the road this weekend with statement opportunities on the line, and we have the beat-writer breakdowns for Kansas State, Missouri and Kansas in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast.

K-State visits Oklahoma State in a battle of teams currently ranked in the coaches’ poll. Missouri travels to Boston College and looks for its first victory over a Power Five program this season. Kansas is at Duke in a clash between schools better known as basketball bluebloods.

Kellis Robinett, Lila Bromberg and Jesse Newell provide the insight for this weekend’s action.

