Next Play: Week starts strong with Chiefs’ first AFC West matchup vs. L.A. Chargers
The Chiefs welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
It’s this season’s first AFC West showdown for Patrick Mahomes and Co., and the latest opportunity for Kansas City to extend its heavy-handed dominance over the rest of the division.
The week stays exciting from there, with some good college football matchups, pro soccer and an NHL preseason game in Independence.
A Chiefs homecoming
Sunday’s noon home game against the Chargers promises to showcase a Chiefs team more determined than ever to send their fans home happy.
Losing to the Ravens last week on Sunday Night Football left a bitter taste in a lot of mouths around KC and beyond. Remember, this is a team that talked openly about going unbeaten clear through the Super Bowl.
That would’ve been fun, no question, but a one-point loss to a likely playoff team in Baltimore could set up the Chiefs to play with more determination to win tight games. That’s the optimistic viewpoint, anyway.
Next week the Chiefs return to the road, taking on a Philadelphia Eagles team coached by another former Andy Reid assistant. Nick Sirianni is in his first year in Reid’s old job, having succeeded yet another Reid disciple, Doug Pederson, as head coach in Philly.
Soccer gets its kicks
Sporting KC has a busy stretch on its hands, with games Sunday, Wednesday and again next Sunday.
A nice rivalry tilt kicks it off Sunday as Sporting hosts the Seattle Sounders at 6 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Then it’s off to Dallas for a 7 p.m. Wednesday match, followed by an Oct. 3 home game at 3 p.m. against the Houston Dynamo.
KC NWSL has a fairly busy week ahead, too, with a road game against the Washington Spirit Sunday, followed by a home game Saturday against the Houston Dash at 7 p.m.
The puck drops here
It’s been a few years since Kansas City played host to NHL hockey. The puck drops here again Saturday night, this time at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
The pairing is a good one, even if it’s just an exhibition. The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues have one of the best rivalries in pro hockey.
We used to think hosting preseason NHL games meant KC was more likely to land an NHL franchise through relocation or expansion. That may or may not happen one day — T-Mobile Center in downtown KC is still ready and waiting — but Saturday night’s Hawks-Blues contest will be intrinsically entertaining in its own right.
College football kickoffs
Now that we’re officially into autumn the football is coming fast and furious. We have three good matchups to mention, too.
Mizzou has another 11 a.m. game next Saturday, at home against the Tennessee Vols.
Kansas State plays host to the ranked Oklahoma Sooners at 2:30 p.m.
And Kansas plays at Iowa State, with a 6 p.m. kickoff in Ames.
Royals wrapping it up
The Royals are just about done for 2021, with a makeup game at Cleveland Monday followed by a six-game homestand to close out the season.
They welcome the Indians for three games (Tuesday-Thursday) before a Friday-Sunday series against the Minnesota Twins provides fans their final chances to see KC play until next spring.
