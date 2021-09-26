Next Play: Week starts strong with Chiefs’ first AFC West matchup vs. L.A. Chargers

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took his place atop the pantheon of highest-paid athletes in the world recently with the signing of his new 10-year, half-billion dollar contract. KC Star file photo

The Chiefs welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

It’s this season’s first AFC West showdown for Patrick Mahomes and Co., and the latest opportunity for Kansas City to extend its heavy-handed dominance over the rest of the division.

The week stays exciting from there, with some good college football matchups, pro soccer and an NHL preseason game in Independence.

The Chiefs weren’t the only team that sought the services of head coach Andy Reid when he was ousted by Philly. The Chargers also gave him a look until Clark Hunt nipped their interest in the bud. KC Star file photo

A Chiefs homecoming

Sunday’s noon home game against the Chargers promises to showcase a Chiefs team more determined than ever to send their fans home happy.

Losing to the Ravens last week on Sunday Night Football left a bitter taste in a lot of mouths around KC and beyond. Remember, this is a team that talked openly about going unbeaten clear through the Super Bowl.

That would’ve been fun, no question, but a one-point loss to a likely playoff team in Baltimore could set up the Chiefs to play with more determination to win tight games. That’s the optimistic viewpoint, anyway.

Next week the Chiefs return to the road, taking on a Philadelphia Eagles team coached by another former Andy Reid assistant. Nick Sirianni is in his first year in Reid’s old job, having succeeded yet another Reid disciple, Doug Pederson, as head coach in Philly.

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (left) takes a shot that was blocked by Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. AP file photo

Soccer gets its kicks

Sporting KC has a busy stretch on its hands, with games Sunday, Wednesday and again next Sunday.

A nice rivalry tilt kicks it off Sunday as Sporting hosts the Seattle Sounders at 6 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Then it’s off to Dallas for a 7 p.m. Wednesday match, followed by an Oct. 3 home game at 3 p.m. against the Houston Dynamo.

KC NWSL has a fairly busy week ahead, too, with a road game against the Washington Spirit Sunday, followed by a home game Saturday against the Houston Dash at 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues’ Justin Faulk passes the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP file photo

The puck drops here

It’s been a few years since Kansas City played host to NHL hockey. The puck drops here again Saturday night, this time at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

The pairing is a good one, even if it’s just an exhibition. The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues have one of the best rivalries in pro hockey.

We used to think hosting preseason NHL games meant KC was more likely to land an NHL franchise through relocation or expansion. That may or may not happen one day — T-Mobile Center in downtown KC is still ready and waiting — but Saturday night’s Hawks-Blues contest will be intrinsically entertaining in its own right.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws during the first half against Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. AP file photo

College football kickoffs

Now that we’re officially into autumn the football is coming fast and furious. We have three good matchups to mention, too.

Mizzou has another 11 a.m. game next Saturday, at home against the Tennessee Vols.

Kansas State plays host to the ranked Oklahoma Sooners at 2:30 p.m.

And Kansas plays at Iowa State, with a 6 p.m. kickoff in Ames.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Colin E. Braley AP

Royals wrapping it up

The Royals are just about done for 2021, with a makeup game at Cleveland Monday followed by a six-game homestand to close out the season.

They welcome the Indians for three games (Tuesday-Thursday) before a Friday-Sunday series against the Minnesota Twins provides fans their final chances to see KC play until next spring.