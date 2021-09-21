Kansas City Monarchs win American Association championship in series sweep

The Kansas City Monarchs won the American Association Championship Series on Monday night. Special to The KC Star

The Kansas City Monarchs won their third championship in franchise history Monday night at Legends Field in KCK, beating Fargo-Moorhead 8-1.

The title comes in the first season the team played under the Monarchs nickname, having changed from the T-Bones to honor the historic Negro Leagues baseball team in Kansas City.

KC swept the best-of-five American Association championship series 3-0 after winning Games 1 and 2 8-5 and 7-4 on the road. The Monarchs also won the American Association title in 2018 and a Northern League title in 2008 while playing as the T-Bones.

Gabriel Guerrero drove in four runs, including a bases-clearing double in the third inning that gave the Monarchs a 3-0 lead.

Former Kansas City Royals outfielder Paulo Orlando went 2 for 3, as did Morgan McCullough, who also drove in two runs.

Keyvius Sampson gave up one run in five innings and earned the victory. Four relievers — Carlos Diaz, Dalbert Siri, Jeremy Rhoades and Jameson McGrane — held Fargo-Moorhead scoreless over the final four innings.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 6:29 AM.