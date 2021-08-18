SportsBeat KC: Talking football, basketball and league musical chairs for KU, K-State

How will returning quarterback Will Howard factor into the K-State offense for the 2021 season? AP file photo

Kansas State and Kansas are preparing for football season, which kicks off in two weeks. And it’s never not basketball season at KU. But these days, any discussion involving athletics at those schools starts with conference realignment.

Among the latest news: Officials from the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 met last week without the Big 12. Not good news for schools in this part of the country.

On this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, Kellis Robinett, who covers Kansas State, and KU beat writers Gary Bedore and Jesse Newell assess this latest round of conference musical chairs and where the Big 12 stands. There’s also some football and basketball to discuss.

