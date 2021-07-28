SportsBeat KC: Breaking down the Big 12’s future, assuming there is one for this league

Kansas State defensive back AJ Parker (12) scores on an interception ahead of TCU running back Zach Evans (6) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

The Big 12 is in a state of flux. Texas and Oklahoma have formally applied for admission into the SEC. It’s only a matter of timing for those schools to be part of major college football’s first 16-team conference.

What happens to the remaining Big 12 schools?

On today’s episode of our SportsBeat KC podcast, Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett (KC Star, Wichita Eagle) and TCU beat writer Drew Davison (Fort Worth Star-Telegram) join host Blair Kerkhoff discuss the Big 12 and the overall college sports landscape.

They talk through possible options for the schools left in the Big 12, and how some could be better than others. Also under the microscope: how basketball could look in a different Big 12.

