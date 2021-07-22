Sports
SportsBeat KC: ‘A-Rod’ traded, SKC non-call blasted, USWNT loses ... how was your day?
Star captain Amy Rodriguez no longer plays for the KC NWSL team.
Johnny Russell was robbed of a late penalty in Sporting KC’s draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.
The U.S. Women’s National Team didn’t win (or draw) it’s Olympic opener. In fact, it lost soundly, 3-0 to Sweden.
All of this soccer mayhem happened in a 30-hour stretch, and we break it all down in this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast with guests/soccer scribes Shaun Goodwin and Briar Napier.
We also discuss the U.S. Men’s National Team’s three straight victories at Children’s Mercy Park in Gold Cup group-stage competition, with Sporting’s Gianluca Busio in the starting lineup once again.
Has Busio played his final game in a KC kit? Let’s go.
