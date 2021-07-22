Sports

SportsBeat KC: ‘A-Rod’ traded, SKC non-call blasted, USWNT loses ... how was your day?

Amy Rodriguez is out of here.
Star captain Amy Rodriguez no longer plays for the KC NWSL team.

Johnny Russell was robbed of a late penalty in Sporting KC’s draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.

The U.S. Women’s National Team didn’t win (or draw) it’s Olympic opener. In fact, it lost soundly, 3-0 to Sweden.

All of this soccer mayhem happened in a 30-hour stretch, and we break it all down in this episode of our daily SportsBeat KC podcast with guests/soccer scribes Shaun Goodwin and Briar Napier.

We also discuss the U.S. Men’s National Team’s three straight victories at Children’s Mercy Park in Gold Cup group-stage competition, with Sporting’s Gianluca Busio in the starting lineup once again.

Has Busio played his final game in a KC kit? Let’s go.

Story links:

KC NWSL trades star captain A-Rod for three players

Sporting KC coach Vermes blasts decision to call back penalty: “It’s disrespectful”

