SportsBeat KC: How well has the Big 12 served league influencers Texas and Oklahoma?

The Big 12 has completed a quarter-century of competition. In those 25 years, four teams have departed, two new ones have been added and eight original members have stuck it out.

It hasn’t always been an all-for-one/one-for-all spirit, but the Big 12 is a survivor.

On this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast, two columnists who’ve covered the conference since its inception answer this question: How well has the league served the schools you cover? Kirk Bohls has written for the Austin American-Statesman since 1973. Berry Tramel has been with The Oklahoman since 1991 and was at the Norman Transcript for more than a decade before that.

The Big 12 has been terrific for Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and others, including West Virginia. You’ll also hear from Mountaineers radio play-by-play man Tony Caridi in today’s episode.