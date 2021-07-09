SportsBeat KC: How we put together list of top 25 best games by KC-area teams

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) AP

Reaction to our list of the top 25 greatest games in Kansas City sports history has been strong. The story was posted on KansasCity.com last weekend and appeared in the Tuesday editions of The Star and many generally agreed with the choices and enjoyed the trip down memory lane.

A common thought among those who disagreed was our omission of Chiefs regular season games. One was included: The Joe Montana-led victory at Denver on Monday Night Football in 1994. We considered several more.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, Pete Grathoff and host Blair Kerkhoff discuss the list with columnist Vahe Gregorian and Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell. The podcast was recorded before the stories appeared in the newspaper and on the website.

Check out these 25 best ever games involving Kansas City-area teams. What did we miss?