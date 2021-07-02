SportsBeat KC: Lifiting spirits at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with Bob Kendrick

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick loves speaking to current major leaguers. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is a Kansas City and baseball treasure ... and so is its, president Bob Kendrick. Fortunate are those whose tours through the building at 18th and Vine are led by this man.

And now, Kendrick and the museum are bringing its history to the digital world.

Negro Leagues 101 is a daily video collection that commemorates the 101st anniversary of the establishment of the Negro Leagues. Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association don’t often see eye to eye, but they do for this project.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, our landmark 500th in The Star’s daily KC sports podcast series, Kendrick sits down with host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss that project and other topics, too, such as the importance of incorporating Negro Leagues numbers into MLB’s stats. And no conversation with Bob would be complete without discussing Buck O’Neill.

