SportsBeat KC: On Sporting KC, and Busio’s Gold Cup call-up, and KC NWSL’s improvement

Sporting Kansas City can’t seem to lose these days. And the team is winning dramatically with its tendency to fall behind early.

It helps to have players like Gianluca Busio, who has been named to the men’s national soccer team that will play in the Gold Cup next week.

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, our soccer coverage team of Shaun Goodwin, Briar Napier and Cora Hall join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss Busio and what might be his short future with Sporting KC — he’s also getting more interest from European clubs now. And we talk KC NWSL, the women’s team that seems getting closer to realizing its first league victory.

We wrap up the show by talking about the compelling Euro 2020. Liverpool native Goodwin has some thoughts.

