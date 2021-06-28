SportsBeat KC: Kansas City’s Vlatko Andonovski feels pressure and joy of coaching USWNT

We hear from United States women’s national soccer team coach Vlatko Andonovski on today’s podcast. The Associated Press

Every time he pulls on a USA shirt, U.S. Women’s National Team coach Vlatko Andonovksi feels pressure. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

Andonovski is preparing the national women’s soccer team for the Olympics next month in Tokyo, a competition the U.S. is favored to win. That’s the case no matter the event, but the stakes are higher for the two-time defending World Cup champions. In the previous Olympics, the U.S. didn’t reach the podium.

Andonovski, who calls Kansas City home and coach’s the city’s former NWSL team to two league championships, spoke with Star columnist Vahe Gregorian and SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff earlier this month about the excitement of the task, the pressure, his life in Kansas City and more.

The interview was recorded before the 18-member Olympic team was selected. The final roster was announced last week and here to introduce it on this show is none other than coach Ted Lasso and his AFC Richmond assistant, Coach Beard. Actors Jason Sudeikis and Brandon Hunt had the honors on social media last week.

