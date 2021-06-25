SportsBeat KC: Daniel Salloi stays hot for Sporting + a home goal at last for KC NWSL

KC NWSL scored their first home goal, but it wasn’t enough against the Pride. The Star

It was a 3-1 final-score week for Kansas City soccer teams. Sporting Kansas City came out on top, while KC NWSL did not.

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, we talk about both teams’ results with Shaun Goodwin, Cora Hall and Briar Napier.

Once again, Daniel Salloi was the story for Sporting KC. He played one of his best games yet on Wednesday, befuddling the Colorado Rapids with two goals and an assist.

KC NWSL, meanwhile, got on the board at home for the first time in the regular season and took a rare lead with Marianna Larroquette’s goal. But the Orlando Pride quickly responded, then scored twice more in the second half.

We talk about these games, the teams’ upcoming schedules and take a stab at who will win Euro 2020.

