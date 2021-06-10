SportsBeat KC: Sporting KC aims to keep rolling. So does USMNT after recent successes

The United States’ Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok (16) tries to head the ball into the net against Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa (13) during the CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match,Sunday. The Associated Press

Last month, Sporting Kansas City fell behind Austin FC 1-0 and about 10 minutes remained in regulation. But Sporting got goals from Ilie Sanchez and Gadi Kinda to pull out the victory and has been on fire ever since, climbing to second place in Major League Soccer’s Western Division.

Austin FC is the opponent again on Saturday, and soccer writer Shaun Goodwin and Aly Trost of WHB 810 AM — the new sideline reporter for Sporting KC — join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss SKC, KC NWSL and the U.S. Men’s National Team’s victory over Mexico Sunday in the Nations League final.

