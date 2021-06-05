Sports

Grain Valley baseball is runner-up in Missouri Class 5 after tough loss to Willard

The Kansas City Star

Grain Valley was just a couple of outs from a state championship in baseball on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles picked up two big runs on hits by Parker Bosserman and Kaden Jeffries in the top of the sixth inning in taking an 8-7 lead in the Missouri Class 5 title game against Willard in Ozark.

But Willard answered with the definitive two-run inning in the bottom of the seventh for the 9-8 victory over Grain Valley and the Class 5 championship in a battle from start to finish.

Grain Valley had beaten Smithville and Rockwood Summit in the state tournament to reach the final against Willard.

  Comments  

Nation & World

Hassan beats world record by more than 10 seconds in 10,000

June 07, 2021 4:28 AM

Olympics

J. Brady McCollough: Stanford saga shows Pac-12 may no longer champion Olympic sports

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service