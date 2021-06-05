Grain Valley baseball is runner-up in Missouri Class 5 after tough loss to Willard

Grain Valley was just a couple of outs from a state championship in baseball on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles picked up two big runs on hits by Parker Bosserman and Kaden Jeffries in the top of the sixth inning in taking an 8-7 lead in the Missouri Class 5 title game against Willard in Ozark.

But Willard answered with the definitive two-run inning in the bottom of the seventh for the 9-8 victory over Grain Valley and the Class 5 championship in a battle from start to finish.

Grain Valley had beaten Smithville and Rockwood Summit in the state tournament to reach the final against Willard.