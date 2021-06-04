SportsBeat KC: Staying hot (or getting hot) is shared aim of Sporting KC, KC NWSL clubs

Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio scored a beautiful free-kick goal against Houston. Associated Press file photo

Kansas City’s professional soccer teams, Sporting KC and KC NWSL, are moving in opposite directions. Sporting is on fire, the winner of three straight and climbing into second place in the MLS Western Division standings.

KC NWSL is struggling. Winless in its four regular-season games, the expansion team has been held without a goal in three. Two draws means they’re only one victory away from moving up in the standings. Perhaps it comes on Sunday at Legends Field against Houston?

Shaun Goodwin, who covers soccer for The Star, discusses the fortunes of the two teams with host Blair Kerkhoff in this episode of our daily Kansas City sports podcast, SportsBeat KC.

