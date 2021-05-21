SportsBeat KC: Sporting KC looks to keep momentum rolling with inspired Daniel Salloi

Is 2021 the year Daniel Salloi heats up again? Associated Press file photo

Sporting Kansas City is coming off its most impressive victory of the season, 3-0 against Vancouver, and looks to carry some momentum into Saturday’s game at San Jose. Beat writer Shaun Goodwin tells us what to expect as Sporting hovers near the top of the MLS Western Conference standings.

Also, KC NWSL seeks its first victory on Sunday at Houston, where it previously dropped a Challenge Cup game. The team is coming off a scoreless draw in its opener. Also, how did Jordyn Listro go from selling medical supplies two years ago to a spot on the KC NWSL roster?

After a break, you’ll hear from Sporting KC keeper Tim Melia, who missed the season’s first five games with an injury and what it meant to return to action last weekend — as well as what’s ahead.

Story links:

Two years ago, she was selling medical supplies. Now she’s a key piece of soccer in Kansas City

With Melia back in goal, Sporting KC faces Wondo’s San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.