SportsBeat KC: The return of Matt Besler, and impressions of KC NWSL’s 2nd home opener

Austin FC defender Matt Besler (5) controls the ball next to Los Angeles FC forward Kwadeo Opoku during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) AP

One of the greatest players to wear a Sporting KC uniform, Matt Besler, returns to Kansas City this weekend ... as a member of Austin Football Club.

What kind of reception will this KC native receive? Also, Sporting stands at the forefront of developing and advancing homegrown talent. The Star’s Shaun Goodwin and Aly Trost of 810 WHB explain why.

We then take look back at KC NWSL’s first game at Legend’s Field. A beautiful goal by Mallory Weber got things started on the right foot, but the team eventually lost the game. Still, a memorable night for the expansion club.

Story links:

Analysis: How and why, Sporting remains at the fore of MLS’s homegrown talent

New faces give KC NWSL a boost in first half but OL Reign prevails in Challenge Cup