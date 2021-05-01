Raytown South product Jabril Cox selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft by Dallas Cowboys

Jabril Cox is an intriguing second-day prospect for the Kansas City Chiefs, who don’t hold a pick in the first round of the Thursday-Saturday NFL Draft. AP photo

Raytown South High School product Jabril Cox is headed to Dallas.

The Cowboys continued stashing defensive talent Saturday, selecting Cox, a linebacker who started his college career at North Dakota State and finished it at LSU, with the 115th overall pick in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cox, 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, was a multi-sport star at Raytown South, where he actually played quarterback and played it well enough to attract college interest at the position.

Dallas a Familiar spot for me . I’m Baaaaaacckkkk!! #CowboysNation https://t.co/kuVwpAh9vK — Jabril Cox (@_Brillo) May 1, 2021

He ultimately focused full-time on linebacker at North Dakota State and then moved to LSU as a grad transfer last season, picking the Tigers over interest from dozens of other schools.

#Cowboys take LSU LB Jabril Cox, who had a late pro day because of a hamstring injury in the spring. @MoveTheSticks just called it a “steal.” Cox’s family is from all over the country. First time his mom’s and dad’s sides have been together in one place. pic.twitter.com/9n4laKzgSI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 1, 2021

The competition was a big jump, but he held his own. In fact, coaches there deemed him such a good fit that they immediately named him a team captain.

Cox helped North Dakota State win three FCS championships, then transferred to LSU ahead of last season. In 10 games for the Tigers, he had 58 tackles, including 6 1/2 for losses, and scored a defensive touchdown. His Bison highlights included 14 sacks and six interceptions, as well as two defensive TDs.

His speed and athleticism are best showcased in coverage — both man-to-man and zone. In 10 games at LSU, he had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Some thought Cox would be selected earlier in the draft — Cox included — but now that he’s heading to Dallas, ready to get to work, he’s pledging to be all-in for the Cowboys.

“It was a surprise to me (to fall to the fourth round),” he said, via Joe Machota of The Athletic. “I know my talents and what I can do. ... They’re getting a high-character, versatile player.”

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.