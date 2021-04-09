SportsBeat KC: A new team and new season kicks off tonight for pro soccer’s KC NWSL

The KC entry in the National Women’s Soccer League opens play in Portland, Ore., tonight in the Challenge Cup. Also, Sporting KC has an addition.

A new team and season begin tonight. The Kansas City entry in the National Women’s Soccer League opens Challenge Cup plays at Portland, Oregon. Kansas City had a successful run in the NWSL from 2013-17, winning two championships. The team then relocated to Utah for three years.

But Kansas City is back in the league under new ownership and with some familiar names, such as star Amy Rodriguez and coach Huw Williams, who was the general manager and assistant coach of the previous team in KC.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast episode, Aly Trost, who serves as a host and reporter for the team in addition to her duties as an on-air talent and digital manager at WHB 810 AM, joins soccer writer Shaun Goodwin and SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff in previewing the team and 2021 season.

After a break, the discussion turns to Sporting KC and the elevation of homegrown signee Kaveh Rad.

Story links:

Kansas City’s revived women’s pro soccer team kicks off 2021 season in Portland

That’s rad man: Sporting Kansas City signs academy product as newest homegrown player