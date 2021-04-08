SportsBeat KC: Navigating sports through pandemic begets book by UMKC’s athletic leader

On today’s podcast, we talk to UMKC AD Brandon Martin, who leads stars like the Roos’ Ericka Mattingly. Star file photo

Like most college athletic departments, the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s has experienced many changes over the past year because of the pandemic. It has suspended sports and tightened its belt in other ways.

UMKC vice chancellor and athletic director Dr. Brandon Martin started taking notes at the beginning of the pandemic and never stopped. Martin has turned those thoughts and interviews into a book: “Leading in the Unknown, a New Paradigm for Leaders in Intercollegiate Athletics.” We talk about the book and the experience of leading a mid-major athletic department on today’s SportsBeat KC.

After a break, you’ll hear part of Travis Goff’s introductory news conference at the University of Kansas. Goff, a Kansas native who arrives from Northwestern, faces big challenges that include reviving a downtrodden football program and a basketball program possibly facing NCAA sanctions.

Story links:

Leading in the Unknown: a New Paradigm for Leaders in Intercollegiate Athletics

Goff walks into challenges at KU but could be the perfect guy to tie it all together