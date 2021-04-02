Former KC Roos standout Brandon McKissic picks Florida as transfer destination

Brandon McKissic will transfer from the Kansas City Roos for a final season at a new school in the 2021-22 season. AP

Former KC Roos standout guard Brandon McKissic had Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State on his list of potential landing spots. The destination?

Florida.

McKissic announced Friday on his Twitter account that he is transferring to play for the Gators.

McKissic, a Ferguson, Missouri, native who just completed his senior season, led the Roos men’s basketball team with a 17.2 point per game average and also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He was voted the Summit League’s defensive player of the year and was a second-team all-conference selection.

He also was a finalist for the Lefty Driesell national defensive player of the year award.

The Gators, who have lost five players to transfer since the end of the season, lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Oral Roberts after defeating Virginia Tech.