SportsBeat KC: Annual soccer ramp-up accelerates for not one but two Kansas City teams

Sporting Kansas City intends to repeat as MLS Western Conference champs. Associated Press file photo

Soccer training ahead of the 2021 seasons is in its final days and Kansas City once again will have two pro teams in action. Sporting Kansas City is on a mission to repeat as MLS Western Conference champs, and KC NWSL is the women’s team that returns to the region (the team formerly known as FCKC left Kansas City for Utah in 2017).

The women will open their season next week. The men’s team’s first game is April 17. Soccer writer Shaun Goodwin is back to discuss these developments and more — there’s also room to rant about the United States’ failure to qualify for the Olympics, and SKC coach Peter Vermes gets in on that.

Story links:

Ask not what this newcomer can do for SKC, but also what SKC can do for him

Shut out of Olympics again: Peter Vermes has some thoughts about latest U-23 stumble

Here’s who won the starting goalkeeper job for KC NWSL team