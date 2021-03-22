Sports
Shawnee State of Ohio advances to NAIA tournament championship game: latest scores here
This team might not lose again.
Ohio’s Shawnee State advanced to the NAIA tournament championship game with a 82-77 win over Saint Francis (Ind.) Monday night at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
Shawnee State (30-2), which got 17 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds from senior wing James Jones, has now won 26 straight games.
And Jones has been a difference-maker. He scored 31 Saturday night in the quarterfinals.
Antwaan Cushingberry had 22 points and Dan McKeeman 16 for Saint Francis.
SAGU (Texas) played Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) in the second semifinal later Monday evening for the right to meet Shawnee State for the title.
Tuesday’s championship game at Municipal Auditorium is set for 7 p.m.
In the women’s Final Four at Sioux City, Iowa, top-seeded Thomas More (Ky.) held on to beat seventh-seeded Morningside (Iowa) 65-62 in the first semifinal.
Morningside (29-3) got a game-high 27 points from Sierra Mitchell.
The second featured Westmont (Calif.) vs. Indiana Wesleyan.
Comments