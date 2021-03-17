Northwest Missouri, Truman men’s basketball teams headed to NCAA Division II Elite 8

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats men’s basketball team won the Central Regional title over host Northern State of South Dakota on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 and is headed to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. Northwest Missouri State University

The Northwest Missouri Bearcats won the Division II men’s basketball championship in 2017 and 2019 but didn’t get a chance to win another last season when the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA Tournament to be canceled.

After overcoming a 12-point deficit Tuesday night, their largest of the season, the Bearcats are three wins away from another national title.

Northwest beat top-seeded and host Northern State 91-86 in overtime in the Central Regional championship game in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

MIAA player of the year Trevor Hudgins sent the game to overtime with a three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored a team-high 29 points. Byron Alexander of Staley was voted the regional’s most outstanding player after scoring 21 points. Ryan Hawkins added 19 points with nine rebounds for the Bearcats, joining Hudgins and Alexander on the all-regional team.

“You probably won’t see a better college basketball game this year,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “We got a little lucky and came away with a big win. I can’t say enough about the heart of our kids. We were not done and we kept battling. It was fun.”

Northwest advances to the Elite Eight, which will be played March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana. Pairings and game times will be announced this week.

Truman State, the top seed in the Midwest Regional, also won on Tuesday night and is headed to its first Elite Eight since 1999. The Bulldogs beat No. 2 seed Michigan Tech 65-62 in Evansville.

Cade McKnight scored 21 points for the Bulldogs, including the go-ahead layup with 3 seconds to play.