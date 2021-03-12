SportsBeat KC: A cleansing week at KU, and K-State’s upbeat basketball vibes

KU football coach Les Miles (left) and athletic director Jeff Long were both shown the door within the past week. Associated Press file photos

The week started with Les Miles as Kansas’ football coach and Jeff Long as the Jayhawks’ athletic director. Neither were around by week’s end.

Beat writer Jesse Newell reviews the overhaul in KU athletics on this episode of the SportsBeat Live daily podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff. The discussion also covers a timetable for succession and possible candidates for both jobs.

Also on today’s show, Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber talks about his team’s season-ended loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats played their best basketball of the season in the last few weeks and gave the second-ranked Bears a scare. The solid finish has Weber looking forward to next season.

Story links:

KU names interim football coach. Many players lobbied for him the previous day

Long overdue: Inside the problems at KU and what’s required to fix them now

Bruce Weber shoots down retirement rumors, talks up a bright future for K-State