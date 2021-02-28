KC Mavericks hockey team honors ‘Front Line Heroes’ on special night at home arena

The Kansas City Mavericks’ players welcomed and honored front-line workers and first responders Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. KC Mavericks

Saturday night’s hockey game was a big one for the Kansas City Mavericks and the local front-line workers they honored for their critical work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best part? On “Front Line Heroes Night,” the Mavs treated those special guests and the rest of the fans in attendance at sold-out Cable Dahmer Arena to a 3-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers.

The “Front Line Heroes” were seated in suites throughout the arena. During the National Anthem, the Mavericks lined up on the blue line to showcase the heroes’ critical occupations.

Brodie Reid opened the scoring in the first period to give KC (8-12) a 1-0 lead. At the first intermission, the front-line heroes were recognized on the ice for all of their hard work and sacrifice.

After Tulsa (9-13) had scored to pull even, Marcus Crawford lit the lamp in the second period to put the Mavs back on top. Nick Pastujov scored the home team’s final goal in the third and final period.

Goaltender Matt Ginn stopped 22 of 23 shots. The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks’ season continued with a game Sunday afternoon against the Oilers at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

We're thankful for Dr. Bransteitter and all our front line heroes!



Meet more of our front line heroes at https://t.co/xFJB10EckX pic.twitter.com/PAC51Rkz37 — Kansas City Mavericks (@kc_mavericks) February 27, 2021

Meet Gamaliel!

His behind-the-scenes work ensures that crucial life support systems remain operational

Meet more heroes @ https://t.co/Yn7oVtukr3 pic.twitter.com/zpiyOukipq — Kansas City Mavericks (@kc_mavericks) February 27, 2021

Thank you to all our front line heroes for stepping up!https://t.co/xFJB10EckX pic.twitter.com/hNucciosUK — Kansas City Mavericks (@kc_mavericks) February 27, 2021