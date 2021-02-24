SportsBeat KC: 3 college hoops team saw action Tuesday. The lone winner wore lavender

Tuesday was a downer for two of the area’s three major-college basketball programs. One enjoyed a huge victory: Kansas State.

The Wildcats topped No. 7 Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum, sending Sooners coach and former K-State coach/player Lon Kruger to his ninth straight loss in his old home building. Senior Mike McGuirl came up huge for the Wildcats.

No. 17 Kansas fell in overtime at Texas, and 24th-ranked Missouri lost to Ole Miss for the second time this season.

On this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, you’ll hear from beat writers Kellis Robinett, Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore, along with Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk, who addresses Cuonzo Martin’s future with the Tigers.

Story links:

Self says KU can play with anybody if Jayhawks duplicate first-half effort at Texas

Mike McGuril adds another magical moment to K-State career with Oklahoma heroics

Missouri can knock off NCAA Tournament teams, but the TIgers can’t beat Ole Miss