Big 12 men’s tourney tickets go on sale Friday. Seating at T-Mobile Center will be pods
Tickets for the Big 12 men’s basketball tournaments will go on sale Friday at noon, the conference announced Tuesday.
The tickets will be available at T-MobileCenter.com, and will be for all five sessions of the event scheduled for March 10-13.
Capacity at T-Mobile Center will be limited to about 20 percent of the building’s 19,000-seat capacity, and seating will be in pods in groups of one to eight. The pods will be physically distanced from each other.
Masks will be required for fans at all times except when they’re eating or drinking at their seats.
Details about whether fans will be allowed at the women’s tournament, scheduled for March 11-14 at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium, have not yet been announced.
The men’s schedule:
Wednesday, March 10
No. 8 Seed vs. No. 9 Seed, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Seed vs. No. 10 Seed, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
No. 4 Seed vs. No. 5 Seed, 10:30 a.m.
No. 1 Seed vs. Game 1 Winner, 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Seed vs. Game 2 Winner, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Seed vs. No. 6 Seed , 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Championship, 5:00 p.m.
