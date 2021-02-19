NCAA Tournament will have fans for men’s games in Indiana, including Final Four

FILE - In this, March 20, 2019, file photo, a basketball with March Madness 2019 logo sits in a rack before Michigan’s practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Des Moines, Iowa. All 30 college conferences are still planning to hold basketball tournaments where the winner earns the automatic bid to the NCAAs. But the leagues also have until Feb. 26, 2021, to notify the selection committee if there will be any changes to how the automatic bid is awarded. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) AP

A limited number of fans — arenas at 25 percent capacity — will be about to attend the men’s NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four.

The NCAA made the announcement on Friday. All tournament games will be played in Indiana, mostly in Indianapolis. The limited capacity will apply to all venues and include participants, essential staff and family members of each team. Plus a reduced number of fans will be in the stands.

Every fan will be required to wear a face covering and physically distance during the games. The decision for limited attendance because of COVID-19 was made after consulting with local authorities.

Last year, the NCAA Tournament was the first major sports championship canceled because of COVID-19.

“This year’s tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won’t be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.”

A few fans in the stands would be better than none, said Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, whose No. 20-ranked Tigers travel to South Carolina on Saturday.

“Hopefully they’re your fans,” Martin said. “It’s energy, it’s passion. You dream of opportunities to play in the NCAA Tournament...our guys have put themselves in a position to be a part of that.”

No ticket information was released by the NCAA with Friday’s announcement.