SportsBeat KC: A better way to select NCAA field? And ‘Laverne’s’ gift to Negro Leagues

Here’s an alternate idea to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
On today’s SportsBeat KC, Jesse Newell discusses his idea for an alternative to the NCAA Tournament selection committee: Take it out of the conference room in favor of a point-system called “wins above bubble.”

An advantage of the wins-above-bubble system: The result likely would look like the committee’s, but teams would know exactly where they stand before every game.

After a break, you’ll hear an interview with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick. KC Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian talks with Kendrick about a gift the museum received from the late Penny Marshall, who played Laverne in the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” and directed such movies as “A League of Their Own.”

