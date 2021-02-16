Sports

SportsBeat KC: Wondering if K-State can hang with KU Jayhawks in Sunflower Showdown

Can the Wildcats end their 12-game losing streak and top their bitter rival?
The Sunflower Showdown returns, a day later than originally scheduled. This is the 2020-21 season and fitting in games anywhere on the schedule is the important thing.

KU is riding a three-game winning streak, K-State a 12-game losing streak and the Jayhawks won the earlier meeting by 23 . But Sunflower Showdown games tend to be competitive in Manhattan.

Beat writers Jesse Newell, Gary Bedore and Kellis Robinett break down the latest edition of KU-K-State, and cover several other topics on SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff.

