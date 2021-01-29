SportsBeat KC: Big 12/SEC Challenge arrives with KU, Mizzou, K-State seeking answers

KU’s Dajuan Harris breaks through against TCU at Allen Fieldhouse. The Star

Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State are participating in the Big 12-SEC Challenge this weekend, and they all have their own challenges.

The Jayhawks are looking for an identity, especially on the offensive end. The Tigers seek consistency, having followed their terrific victory at Tennessee with a loss at Auburn. Kansas State needs, well, everything. Beat writers Jesse Newell, Gary Bedore, Souichi Terada and Kellis Robinett cover it all on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

Football is also part of the conversation as Mizzou and KU made coaching staff news this week.

Story links:

