Sports

MIAA hoop tourneys will be played at campuses, not Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium

Members of the Central Missouri women’s basketball team celebrate their MIAA Tournament championship following Sunday’s win over Emporia State at KC’s Municipal Auditorium.
Members of the Central Missouri women’s basketball team celebrate their MIAA Tournament championship following Sunday’s win over Emporia State at KC’s Municipal Auditorium. Joseph Andrews Special to The Star

Kansas City and Municipal Auditorium will lose the MIAA Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments this year because of COVID-related restrictions on indoor events, the conference announced Thursday.

The games will be played at campus sites, with the top eight men’s and women’s teams advancing. The top eight men’s and women’s teams will qualify for the event.

The format and schedule will be announced at a later date.

The league announced last month that it will determine its standings with a weighted formula — 80 percent based on winning percentage and 20 percent on a team’s games played.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service