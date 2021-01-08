SportsBeat KC: Huge turnarounds by game — and in game — for Kansas, K-State, Mizzou

Kansas played TCU on Jan. 5 in Fort Worth. Associated Press file photo

This week, Kansas made a 54-point turnaround between Big 12 games. Missouri had a 29-point reversal in the same game.

Kansas State? Just looking for a victory.

College basketball is the topic on this episode of the daily SportsBeat KC podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff. Beat writers Gary Bedore and Jesse Newell (Kansas), Souichi Terada (Missouri) and Kellis Robinett (Kansas State) share updates and analysis about the teams.

Story links:

KU’s Bill Self pleased with fluid offense in TCU game. “I thought we shared it.”

Self found a Devon Dodson clone in KU’s victory TCU. It’s not who you think

Where it went wrong for Mizzou in puzzling loss at Mississippi State

Lack of experience, depth shows during Kansas State’s road loss at Texas Tech