SportsBeat pod: KC started 2020 atop sports world; then, like rest of world, got sick

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to what may be Kansas City’s biggest moment in sports history. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Somehow, sports managed to get through 2020.

Most seasons were reduced; some major events, like the NCAA Tournament, were canceled. The COVID-19 pandemic created havoc on schedules like nothing since World War II, or the previous pandemic 100 years ago. Seasons were played largely without fans or at greatly reduced capacity.

Also enduring, SportsBeat KC. The Star’s daily sports podcast carried on. It’s time to look back at some of the events that shaped a truly historic year in sports. Today’s show recalls some of the year’s headline events, starting with perhaps the biggest in Kansas City’s sports history: the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

After that, everything, it seemed, was affected by COVID-19.