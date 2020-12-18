Much still to be done, but what is set for KC’s new NWSL team are great expectations

FC Kansas City’s Amy Rodriguez (left) celebrated with Sydney Leroux after Leroux scored in the first half of Sunday’s game at Swope Soccer Village. File photo

Huw Williams often gets on his kids’ case about being on their phones all of the time. He may be the new head coach of Kansas City’s new National Women’s Soccer League team, but he goes through the same struggles as any other parent in the city.

But in the last couple of days since being named head coach, Williams somewhat gets why his kids are on their phones so much. Recently, he got his weekly notification on his iPhone telling him the average time spent on his phone per day:

11 hours.

“The time on my phone has been crazy and bizarre,” Williams told The Star. “Seriously, it was horrifying.”

A couple of nights ago, he fell asleep while watching film and woke up at 3 a.m. with his laptop leaning up against his chest.

But it has to be done. First of all, it’s worth understanding just how fast-tracked Kansas City’s latest pro sports team was.

New team owners and Kansas Citians Chris and Angie Long first reached out to Williams in April 2020 with the prospect of bringing an NWSL team to KC with Williams at the helm. Williams acted as assistant manager and general manager for FC Kansas City (KC’s previous NWSL team) before team operations were ceased in 2017.

The Long’s original plan was to bring an expansion team to the league in 2022 or 2023. Plenty of time to iron out the kinks and bring a quality product to the field.

But after Salt Lake City and Utah Royals former owner Dell Loy Hansen was ousted from both the NWSL and Major League Soccer following derisive comments regarding his players in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Longs saw an opportunity.

As operations wound down for the Utah Royals, the Longs put forth a Kansas City expansion team to the NWSL’s board of governors that would acquire assets held by Utah, including players and draft picks.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Aside from starting up a brand new team in the middle of a pandemic, the Longs couldn’t have asked for better timing. But acquiring what is basically a pre-existing team did have one hitch: They would start playing in 2021.

In short, that didn’t leave a lot of time for figuring out important factors such as practice field arrangements, a full-time stadium and team branding. Although the club has struck up a deal to play at T-Bones Stadium, it is yet to announce a name, badge or colors.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but as hard as it is, it’s a lot of fun too,” Williams said. “Just excited to be on that field, that’s what I’m looking forward to, and that’s what I’m raring for, that first practice.”

The first order of business was to get all of the players on a Zoom call so Williams and the Longs could pitch their vision to the team. One of the phrases Williams used on the call was “to get quality people together to create something special.”

Winning a championship as soon as possible is one of those “special” goals for Williams. But another is making sure that everyone from the front office to the players on the field understands that this is a team that both represents and is for the people of Kansas City.

Since moving on from FCKC, Williams has coached at Kansas City youth soccer club KC Athletics. He primarily coaches both a girls and boys team in the 2006 (birth) age group that compete in the Elite Clubs National League — one of the top youth soccer leagues in the nation.

Whenever Williams is set to take one of his youth teams out of town to compete, they meet up at the Country Club Plaza area for a walk and perhaps play a couple of games of soccer tennis on the courts there.

“This is who you’re representing now,” Williams would tell his teams. “When we go away next week, this is who we’re representing.”

As for on-the-field success, Williams certainly has the tools.

And Williams, a Welshman, does see a lot of leadership among the players he will have on the squad. Team captain and U.S. Women’s National Team forward Amy Rodriguez, who will be returning to Kansas City, is chief among those leaders — Williams scored 26 goals in 38 games during her time with FCKC from 2014 to 2017.

Former FCKC holding midfielder and Canadian international Desiree Scott will also be returning to KC to play a critical role in Williams’ midfield. Earning the nickname “The Destroyer,” Scott is the type of gritty midfielder Williams wants as he attempts to build a classic “Midwest team.”

Scotland national team captain Rachel Corsie will also be moving to Kansas City after loan deals took the defender from Utah to stints with Australia’s Canberra United and England’s Birmingham City.

The trio will play a major part in the high-tempo game that Williams wants to play in the club’s first year.

“Ideally, it will be a high-tempo game. It will be a get it, give it, move the ball through midfield, very organized at the back, try to create to number overloads in high, advanced wide positions as possible,” Williams said. “Looking for some creative players out wide up top and in the back too.

“Outside backs will be expected to score goals on this team, outside backs will be expected to get assists, and it will hopefully be a very hard-working, determined, Midwest team. It’s going to be a combination of a technical, creative player along with the player that’s going to roll their sleeves up too and be the ball winner.”

As for Williams’ own experience? He previously coached alongside former FCKC and current USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

“Vlatko’s a mass genius by the way,” Williams said. “Everything he does is symmetrical, his drills are symmetrical with the cones.”

It’s that sort of attention to detail that Williams has picked up from Andonovski. During their time at FCKC, Williams would sometimes move a cone out of the way or replace one cone with a different colored cone.

“He’d never figure out who it was and it would just drive him nuts,” Williams said. “Believe me, he’d freak out with that stuff.”

But it’s not just obsessive cone placement that Williams learned from the coach that brought Kansas City two NWSL championships in 2014 and 2015.

“The reputation (Andonovski) built within the league with all other players too, that’s a big part of it,” Williams said. “How to build that culture, how to build upon those relationships,” Williams said. “I think a lot of coaching has a lot to do with trust, players trusting the coach, coach trusting the players, and it almost becomes a partnership at the very highest level.”

It’s that level of trust that Williams wants to build. It’s one thing to be a great coach tactically, it’s another thing to be able to build relationships that allow those tactics to flourish.

Williams and the Longs still have a lot of work to do before the players report for preseason on Feb. 1. Some players will report for voluntary practice starting Jan. 4 with the club planning to practice at Swope Soccer Village.

But with a pair of Kansas Citians at the helm and another long-time Kansas Citian who helped bring two championships to the city, expectations have already been set for NWSL’s newest club.

“(A championship) is not high expectations. Those are my expectations right now, and that’s what the community should expect from us,” Williams said. “As much as we’re enjoying what we’re doing, the players, they’re not coming back to Kansas City just to be competitive.”